1 taken to hospital after fire in Mounds View

A homeowner was taken to a hospital after a weekend house fire in Mounds View.

The Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department says firefighters were called to a home near the intersection of Groveland Road and County Road I just before 11 a.m. Sunday after a passerby saw smoke coming from the windows and roof of the home.

Neighbors also told crews that someone may still be inside the home.

Firefighters responded, quickly found a homeowner inside and brought that person to safety. The homeowner was then taken to a hospital for treatment. The homeowner’s condition wasn’t immediately clear.

The department says firefighters were at the scene for more than three hours getting the flames under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.