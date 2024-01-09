1 student hurt, another arrested after attack with box cutter in Barnum

Authorities say a student was taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after being assaulted with a box cutter by a fellow student.

It happened just after 9 a.m. at Barnum High School — located around 35 miles southwest of Duluth — the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says.

Authorities were told that a student assaulted a classmate with a knife and the school activated its lockdown procedures.

When deputies arrived, they found that school staff were tending to the two involved students — a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy.

The boy was taken to a hospital by private vehicle for treatment of a cut to his chest. The sheriff’s office says he’s expected to make a full recovery.

The girl was taken to Arrowhead Juvenile Center in Duluth on suspicion of assault.

An investigation is ongoing but the sheriff’s office says the assault was an isolated incident and there isn’t any danger to other students or the community.