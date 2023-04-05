1 seriously injured during pedestrian-involved crash in Alexandria

Authorities say a 19-year-old has been seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle early Wednesday morning in Alexandria.

According to Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent, officers were called to McKay Avenue, south of 10th Avenue East, at 2 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

Officials say the teen was taken to Alomere Health Hospital for serious injuries. The 63-year-old driver wasn’t injured.

Kent adds the visibility at the time of the crash was low due to freezing rain, and roads were icy.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.