1 seriously injured during late-night shooting in Brooklyn Park

Police say one person was seriously injured during a shooting late Thursday night.

According to Brooklyn Park police, officers were called to the Brook Gardens Apartments, located on the 5500 block of 69th Avenue North, shortly before 11 p.m. for a report of a male being shot.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, and began giving aid before the victim was taken to an area hospital for what are described as serious injuries.

The victim’s age hasn’t been provided as of this publishing.

Police say despite their efforts to track a suspect with helicopters and a K9 officer, they weren’t able to find the person.

A separate incident involving gunfire in Brooklyn Park happened around 11:55 p.m., when police say they were called to the 9000 block of Idaho Avenue for a report of a male who was outside of a home with a rifle and had begun firing the weapon.

Brooklyn Park police say the State Patrol helicopter helped with this incident as well by monitoring the suspect as officers approached. Police then took the suspect into custody without incident.

According to police, evidence of gunfire was found at the scene.

Both incidents are still being investigated.