1 seriously injured after motorcycle collision with deer in Chisago County

One person has life-threatening injuries after two motorcycles were involved in a crash with a deer in Chisago County on Sunday.

According to an incident report, two motorcycles were going west on Hwy 95 near Reed Avenue around 5:23 p.m. when a deer came into the road.

The 2017 Harley Davidson Touring hit the deer and went down, which caused the 2021 Harley Davidson Touring to hit the other motorcycle and flip.

The driver of the 2017 Harley Davidson had non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the 2021 motorcycle sustained life-threatening injuries. Both of the drivers were flown to Regions for their injuries.

The two passengers were brought to Regions by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office with minor injuries.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.



