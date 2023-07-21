1 rescued near Stone Arch Bridge on Friday
There were multiple first responders at the scene around 12:30 a.m. Friday.
Officials rescued a person near the Stone Arch Bridge during the overnight hours on Friday morning.
Around 12:30 a.m., a 5 EYEWITNESS NEW photographer saw a person being pulled up from an embankment with ropes and then taken away in an ambulance.
No word from officials on the condition of the person.
KSTP-TV has reached out to officials for additional information and will update this article as details become available.