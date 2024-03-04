1 rescued from St. Paul rooftop

The rescue happened around 1 a.m. by using a rescue ladder and lowering him off a roof, which was just below a steep embankment.

One person is safe after being rescued by crews overnight Monday at the Wabasha Street Caves.

Firefighters could be seen putting the man into a rescue ladder and lowering him off a roof around 1 a.m.

The roof was just below a steep embankment.

After being lowered, he could be seen being put into an ambulance.

Fire officials have yet to release additional information about the rescue – check back for updates.