1 rescued during overnight fire in St. Paul

At least one person was hospitalized Friday after a fire broke out during the early morning hours on Holly Avenue.

One person is being monitored at a hospital Friday morning after a fire broke out at a St. Paul home overnight.

When firefighters arrived at the building – located just off of Dale Street and on Holly Avenue – around 3 a.m., they found a second-floor porch on fire.

According to fire officials, one person was rescued from the second floor. Meanwhile, a second person who was on the lower level was able to safely escape the building.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer saw a woman being helped by medical crews, and they also assisted her dog. Officials say she is being monitored for smoke inhalation.

As of this time, no word on what caused the fire to break out.

No firefighters were reported to be injured.