1 rescued after truck plunges through the ice on river

A man was rescued after his truck went through the ice on Monday, according to the Cloquet Area Fire District (CAFD).

At around 10:30 p.m., CAFD, Carlton County Sheriff’s Department and the Cloquet Area Police Department responded to a vehicle that went into the river.

Law enforcement arrived and found a pickup truck primarily submerged with a man in the bed of the truck. Authorities were able to throw him a life jacket and communicate with the man until the fire department arrived.

After arriving, crews put on rescue suits, used an inflatable boat and successfully brought him to shore.

Paramedics evaluated the man for injuries but his condition is unknown.