1 person seriously injured during crash with grain truck

A woman was sent to the hospital Monday after her vehicle collided with a grain truck near Prairieville township in Brown County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2000 International Grain Truck was traveling north on County Road 8, while a 2016 Ford Escape was headed eastbound on Highway 14 when the vehicles collided at the intersection around 9:55 a.m.

The driver of the Ford Escape, identified as a 32-year-old woman from Sleepy Eye, received life-threatening injuries and was sent to North Memorial Health. Her passenger, a 71-year-old woman, also from Sleepy Eye, received non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the grain truck, a 77-year-old man from Springfield, Minnesota, was not injured.

State Patrol authorities say all three people were wearing seatbelts, and alcohol isn’t being considered a factor.