1 person injured in St. Paul shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in St. Paul that left a man injured.

The St. Paul Police Department said the shooting occurred before 6:30 p.m. Monday at a building on the 2500 block of University Avenue. Community members were holding a meeting inside the building when two people came in and began shooting a firearm.

Police said they possibly got into the building through an unsecured door.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting but were unable to find any suspects or any injuries in the building.

However, a man later arrived at a hospital with a gunshot injury to his arm. He is expected to survive.

The shooting is still under investigation.