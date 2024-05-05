1 officer injured, 5 suspects arrested after Dinkytown crash

One officer was injured and five suspects were taken into custody after a car crash in Dinkytown early Sunday morning.

According to the University of Minnesota Police Department, a traffic stop was initiated just after midnight on a stolen vehicle. The car drove off and UMPD did not pursue.

Officials say that the vehicle was then involved in a crash near 15th Avenue Southeast and Fourth Street Southeast shortly afterward. Five suspects attempted to run from the scene but all five were apprehended and taken into custody.

One UMPD officer was injured while taking one of the suspects into custody, according to police. The officer was brought to HCMC for minor injuries.