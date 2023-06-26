1 man dead after stabbing in Bemidji

One man is dead after a stabbing in Bemidji on Saturday morning, according to the Bemidji Police Department.

At around 3:30 a.m., Bemidji police officers and Beltrami County deputies responded to the 1800 block of Minnesota Avenue Northwest on a report of an assault.

Officers found several witnesses and a deceased man who had been stabbed multiple times. Witnesses gave authorities descriptions of the suspects and the home they believed they ran to after the stabbing.

The Headwaters SWAT team was used to serve a warrant on the home, and multiple people inside were detained for questioning, according to law enforcement.

Authorities stated that multiple suspects were identified taken into custody. Their identities will be released when the investigation is complete.

The Bemidji Police Department said there is no longer a threat to the public.

If you have information about this crime, you are encouraged to contact Detective Dan Seaberg at 218-333-8376 or through the Beltrami County Dispatch Center at 218-333-9111.