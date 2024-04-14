1 left with ‘significant’ head injuries after assault in St. Paul

One person has significant head injuries after an assault in St. Paul early Saturday morning.

Police say that just before 3 a.m., officers were called to a home on the 500 block of Thomas Avenue on report of an assault where someone allegedly hit another person on the head with a possible bat and handgun.

When authorities arrived, they did not find anyone but were told that a victim was being driven to the hospital. It was later reported that the victim arrived at Regions Hospital in stable condition but had significant head injuries.

The suspect was not found by police.

St. Paul police say this is an active investigation as they try to determine what led up to the incident and who was responsible.