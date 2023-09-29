1 killed in crash with tractor truck in Sherburne County

A 77-year-old man was killed in a crash with a tractor truck Thursday afternoon in Palmer Township, according to an incident report from Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities say that Daniel Dennis Riordan, of Cushing, was driving a Volkswagon Atlas eastbound on County Road 16 around 2:36 p.m. Thursday, while a 29-year-old Ogilvie man was driving a Kenworth tractor truck southbound on Highway 25.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection, according to the State Patrol.

Riordan died at the scene. State Patrol records show the driver of the tractor truck was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office and Clear Lake Fire Department assisted in responding to the crash.