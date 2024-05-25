1 killed in Clay County crash with semi

A 90-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Clay County on Friday afternoon, according to an incident report from Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities say a 64-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Suburban westbound on I-94 in Glyndon Township around 3:36 p.m. when the vehicle went off the road. It then struck the cable barrier and reentered the road, where it crashed with a semi-truck.

90-year-old Barbara Patricia Klasinski of Stevens Point, WI, died at the scene, authorities said. She was one of four occupants in the SUV. Another passenger was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither of the other occupants of the SUV were injured. The driver of the semi was not injured either, authorities said.

State Patrol noted that it was raining heavily at the time of the crash and the roads were wet.