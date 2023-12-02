1 killed in Becker County crash

One person is dead after a crash in Becker County on Friday.

According to an incident report, a freightliner semi was driving north on Highway 59 near Detroit Township around 4:11 p.m. when a southbound Hyundai Sonata crossed the center line and collided with the semi.

The driver of the Sonata, 36-year-old Timothy Lee Mitchell, died as a result of the crash. The semi driver sustained no injuries.

The road conditions were listed as dry at the time of the crash.

MN State Patrol, Detroit Lakes Fire and PD, Becker COSO, Essentia Health Amb and Lifelink Helicopter responded to the crash.