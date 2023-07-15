1 killed, 3 seriously injured in Eagan crash

A 28-year-old man has died after a crash on I-35E in Eagan in the early morning hours on Saturday, officials say.

Nraughli Vang, of South St. Paul, was driving a Toyota Celica the wrong way on I-35E at Cliff Road and crashed into an oncoming SUV that was hauling a boat trailer, according to State Patrol.

Vang suffered life-threatening injuries from the crash and was brought to Regions Hospital, where he later died.

The report noted that alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash.

All three people in the SUV suffered life-threatening injuries and were brought to the hospital.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect that Vang has died. The previous version of this article also stated that the injuries to the occupants of the SUV were non-life-threatening, but has since been updated with new information from authorities.