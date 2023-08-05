1 killed, 3 hospitalized following Rice County crash

A woman was killed in a crash in Rice County Friday morning, and three people were brought to the hospital.

According to the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the crash at 130th Street West and Baseline Road in Forest Township around 11:08 a.m.

When deputies got to the scene, they found three people trapped in one of the vehicles involved.

The fourth victim, a woman, died at the scene, authorities said. Three people were brought to the hospital. Authorities didn’t specify who was in which vehicle.

Minnesota State Patrol is helping investigate the crash.

Northfield and Faribault Fire Departments, Northfield Ambulance, North Ambulance, and North Air Care assisted in responding to the crash.