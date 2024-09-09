1 killed, 1 hurt in double motorcycle crash in western Wisconsin

One man was killed and one was seriously injured in a motorcycle versus motorcycle crash in Pierce County, Wisconsin, on Saturday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to the crash near the intersection of State Highway 72 near County Road S in Rock Elm Township around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

David Rea, 54, of Rosemount, was driving west on the highway when he hit another motorcyclist heading in the same direction, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Rea was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other motorcyclist was airlifted to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire.