1 juvenile in custody, 1 wanted after traffic stop revealed stolen gun

A juvenile boy is in custody after a traffic stop led to his arrest on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Officers from the Plymouth Police Department executed a traffic stop near Rockford Road and Vicksburg Lane in Plymouth on Thursday night.

Today, at around 1700 hours, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Rockford Rd and Vicksburg Ln. Shortly after the vehicle stopped, two juvenile males fled on foot and were pursued by officers. — Plymouth Police, MN (@PlymouthMNPD) April 7, 2023

The two minors in the car ran away shortly after the officers initiated the stop. Plymouth Police pursued the two boys and eventually apprehended one of them.

During the search, officers recovered two discarded handguns. It was later learned that one of the handguns was stolen during a burglary about one month ago.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.