1 juvenile in custody, 1 wanted after traffic stop revealed stolen gun
A juvenile boy is in custody after a traffic stop led to his arrest on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Officers from the Plymouth Police Department executed a traffic stop near Rockford Road and Vicksburg Lane in Plymouth on Thursday night.
The two minors in the car ran away shortly after the officers initiated the stop. Plymouth Police pursued the two boys and eventually apprehended one of them.
During the search, officers recovered two discarded handguns. It was later learned that one of the handguns was stolen during a burglary about one month ago.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.