1 juvenile hurt in Minneapolis stabbing, another in custody

A girl was taken to a hospital after a stabbing in Minneapolis on Wednesday evening.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) were called to the 2700 block of Oliver Avenue North shortly before 8:30 p.m. on a report of a stabbing.

Responding officers found two juvenile girls, one of whom had a non-life-threatening stab wound, according to a spokesperson for MPD.

The injured girl was brought to North Memorial Medical Center and the other girl was taken into custody for questioning, police say.

Their ages weren’t immediately clear.