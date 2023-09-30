1 juvenile arrested following 30-person fight in Minneapolis

A juvenile was arrested on Friday night after a fight involving about 30 juveniles near North Commons Park was broken up.

A spokesperson for the Minneapolis Park Police said officials were called to North Minneapolis around 7:30 p.m. for a “street fight” involving around 30 juveniles which reportedly started at the Harold Mezile North Community YMCA and ended near North Commons Park at Golden Valley Road and Morgan Avenue.

One juvenile was arrested, processed at the Juvenile Detention Center, and released to their family, the spokesperson added.

No one was reported injured or brought to the hospital, officials say.