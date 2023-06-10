1 juvenile arrested, 3 men cited after Minneapolis traffic stop

A 17-year-old boy was arrested and three men were cited after a traffic stop on Friday night, according to Minneapolis police.

Officers responded to a report of a person with a gun near Lake Street West and Fremont Avenue South on Friday night, where they received the description of a car involved.

Officers later conducted a traffic stop on the same car at Lake Street West and Girard Avenue South, police said.

Authorities said that during the traffic stop, a group of about 25 people gathered around the officers and interfered with law enforcement searching the vehicle.

A gun was recovered in the search and the 17-year-old driver was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

Three men were cited for obstructing the legal process, police say.

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating.