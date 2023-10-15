1 injured, no arrests made in Uptown shooting

One man was injured in a shooting in Uptown Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

At around 4:40 p.m., officers responded to the alley behind the 2800 block of Hennepin Avenue South for reports of a shooting, Minneapolis Police Department said.

Police found a man in his 20s with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The man brought himself to Abbott Northwestern Hospital before being brought to HCMC.

Investigators believe that the man was shot outside a business.

Officers canvassed the area and forensic scientists with the Minneapolis Police Forensic Unit processed the scene and collected evidence.

No arrests have been made as MPD is still investigating.