1 injured, multiple vehicles damaged after fight leads to gunfire in Minneapolis

Minneapolis Park Police say a young man was injured Saturday night after a fight involving a large group of teenagers escalated to a shooting.

Members of the Park and City Police Departments were called to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Par shortly after 9:15 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots being fired.

Police say an injured 19-year-old man was found in a vehicle a few blocks away, and he was taken to HCMC with what are being described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Park police say a large group of teenagers were fighting in the park, and as the fight continued, multiple people began firing guns, which also caused several vehicles to be damaged. They add multiple rounds were fired from multiple firearms.

According to Park Police, a person in the car the injured man was found in had a gun. Police say they have arrested two juveniles for weapons-related charges and also recovered two guns and one BB gun.

At this time, park police add they aren’t sure if shots were fired in or at the park.