1 injured in wrong-way St. Paul crash

Authorities say a wrong-way crash in St. Paul has left one person injured.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a vehicle traveling south on the northbound ramp to Randolph Avenue hit the center median head-on late Sunday night.

The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, was hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities haven’t released any other details about the driver or vehicle.

As of this time, the cause of the crash is still being investigated.