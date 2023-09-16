1 injured in stabbing at light rail station in Minneapolis
A person is injured after a stabbing at a light rail station in Minneapolis on Saturday.
Officials from the Metro Transit Police Department were called to the U.S. Bank Stadium Station just after midnight Saturday on a report of a stabbing. There, they found a man with injuries.
The man was brought to the hospital in critical but stable condition, officials say.
Officials with the Metro Transit Police Department say they arrested a suspect shortly after the incident and charges are pending.