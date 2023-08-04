1 injured in St. Paul shooting, officials investigating

A person is in the hospital after a shooting in St. Paul on Friday, officials say.

Officers from the St. Paul Police Department were called to Regions Hospital shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday on a report of an apparent gunshot wound victim who had been dropped off at the emergency room, according to an initial report.

A while later, officers responded to the area of University Avenue and Jackson Street where a woman told law enforcement she had dropped off the victim earlier and an incident had happened near Cayuga Street and Arkwright Street.

The condition of the victim is currently unknown, officials say.

The incident is under investigation.