1 injured in St. Paul shooting, no one currently in custody

St. Paul police say a man is recovering after he was shot late Tuesday night.

According to police, officers were called to a gas station on the corner of Rice Street and Pennsylvania Avenue near the Capitol area for a report of a shooting around 9:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in his upper body. He was then taken to Regions Hospital, where he is in stable conditions.

Police say they believe the man was shot on the 600 block of Rice Street, and he then ran to the gas station for help.

Currently, no one is in custody, and police are investigating what led up to the shooting. They did search the area for suspects but didn’t find anyone.