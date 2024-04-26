1 injured in St. Louis Park shooting; ‘possible suspects’ in custody

St. Louis Park police say they have detained multiple people in connection with a shooting late Thursday afternoon that left a person injured.

Officers responded to a reported shooting just before 5 p.m. at an apartment complex on Nevada Avenue south of Cedar Lake Road, according to SLPPD. Police found a victim who had been shot several times but was in stable condition.

Police say they identified the possible suspects and stopped a vehicle near the shooting scene.

Authorities believe the shooter and victim knew each other, and there is not believed to be any threat to the public.