1 injured in shooting at Minneapolis homeless encampment

A man was hospitalized after a shooting at a Minneapolis homeless encampment on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 12:30 p.m., officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) were called to an area near 24th Street East and 13th Avenue South on a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found three people carrying a 20-year-old man with what police called “potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds” out of the encampment to medics, who took him to Hennepin County Medical Center.

MPD is investigating but, as of Thursday morning, no arrests had been made in the case.