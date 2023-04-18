1 injured in Pierce County after Monday night crash

A Prescott, Wisconsin woman was injured in Pierce County after her vehicle was struck by a Jeep Wrangler on Monday night, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:50 p.m., the Sheriff’s office learned that Darla Ironside, 65, was driving east in a Chevy Equinox on State Highway 29 when her SUV was rear-ended while slowing to make a left-hand turn onto 635th Avenue.

Officials say the Wrangler was being driven by Owen Wiltermuth, 18, also of Prescott.

Ironside was brought to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. Wiltermuth was uninjured.