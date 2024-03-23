1 injured in North Loop shooting

One man was injured in a shooting in Minneapolis’ North Loop early Saturday morning.

Minneapolis police state that officers heard shots near 300 Washington Avenue North just before 1 a.m. They found multiple casings outside and secured the scene.

According to authorities, a man in his 30s arrived at North Memorial with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Preliminary information suggests a group fight broke out before the sound of shots.

MPD is investigating to determine what happened and who was involved. No arrests have been made.