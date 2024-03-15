1 injured in New Brighton shooting; police still searching for suspect

Police say an 18-year-old is in the hospital after he was shot in the back Thursday afternoon in New Brighton.

According to the New Brighton Department of Public Safety, an acquaintance shot the victim on the 200 block of Old Highway 8 Northwest before running off to the northwest.

The victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with unknown injuries, police said.

Efforts to find the gunman with a perimeter search, including the use of drones and K-9s, were fruitless as of 6 p.m. The suspect was described as being a 6-foot-tall man in his early 20s with a thin build who was wearing black shorts and a bright blue hoodie.

Anyone who might have seen someone matching the gunman’s description and has photographic or video evidence to share is asked to send an email to city@newbrightonmn.gov.