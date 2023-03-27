1 injured in Minneapolis shooting

Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Sunday evening.

According to police, officers were called to the 1800 block of Nicollet Avenue around 6:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening injury caused by a gunshot. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

Police believe two males approached the man who was shot, with one of the two shooting the victim.

Both of the men who had approached the injured man then ran from the scene.

Currently, no one is in custody for the shooting.