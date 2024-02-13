1 injured in late-night Brooklyn Park drive-by shooting

One person was injured during a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn Park on Monday night.

Officers from the Brooklyn Park Police Department (BPPD) were called to the Moonraker Apartments on the 5500 block of Brookdale Drive around 11 p.m. for a report of a male with a leg injury.

At the scene, law enforcement found a male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a news release from BPPD. The male’s age wasn’t immediately provided.

The victim told officers he was walking on Brookdale Drive when a car pulled up and a passenger in the car shot him. He was brought to the hospital for treatment, the release added.

Police haven’t said what kind of vehicle was involved, or provided a description of the suspects, but say an investigation is ongoing.