1 injured, house damaged by gunfire in St. Paul

St. Paul police investigating shooting that left 1 injured, house stuck by gunfire

St. Paul police are investigating a shooting Monday night that left one person hurt and a house damaged.

Officers say they responded just before 9 p.m. to an apartment on Hatch Avenue near Mackubin Street, in the city’s South of Maryland neighborhood.

That’s where officers found a male with a gunshot wound who they say is expected to survive. Police say he was undergoing surgery shortly after the shooting and is in stable condition.

Police didn’t release information on the victim’s age, but witnesses say teens may have been fighting inside an apartment when the shooting happened.

Another teen reportedly fled before police arrived.

A house across from the apartment was also hit by a bullet.

Police said the victim is “refusing to cooperate with officers at this time” and that the incident is still under investigation.