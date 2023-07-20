1 injured from stabbing during alleged robbery, no arrests made

Police say a man was stabbed in Minneapolis on Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to the 300 block of 2nd Street South around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing, according to Minneapolis police.

Law enforcement found a man with non-life-threatening injuries who then told officers he had been stabbed two hours beforehand at a different location during an attempted robbery.

The man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

There have been no arrests in the incident.

A description of the suspect hasn’t been provided as of this time.