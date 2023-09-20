1 injured following Tuesday night stabbing in Minneapolis

A man went to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Minneapolis Tuesday night.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) were called to the intersection of Fremont Avenue North and Plymouth Avenue North around 7:13 p.m. on a report of a stabbing.

The victim initially refused emergency services before being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC). The extent of their injuries is unknown.

There have been no arrests.