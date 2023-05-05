1 injured following tractor, semi crash

One person is injured after a semi and tractor crashed in Stearns County on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

The news release said that both vehicles were driving south on County Road 2 near County Road 139 in St. Joseph Township when the semi tried to pass the tractor and hit the back of the manure spreader.

The Lang Feeds Inc. semi was being driven by a 62-year-old Richmond man and the tractor was driven by a 55-year-old man from St. Joseph, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the semi was transported to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries and the tractor driver was uninjured.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.