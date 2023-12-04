1 injured during Minnetonka fire

Fire officials say one person was injured during a late-night fire in Minnetonka on Sunday.

According to city officials, crews were called to the 18600 block of Red Cherry Circle around 10 p.m. for a garage fire. When crews arrived, they found flames in the garage that were extending to the rest of the attached building.

Minnetonka officials say a person who was inside was burned while trying to extinguish the flames and was treated for injuries at a nearby hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries or how many other people may have been inside the building.

Fire officials were able to get the fire under control within an hour.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.