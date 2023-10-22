1 injured after stabbing in Minneapolis

One man is injured after a stabbing in Minneapolis, according to the police department.

At around 4:50 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Franklin Avenue East for reports of a stabbing. Police found a man in his 20s with a non-life-threatening stab wound and blunt-force trauma.

The man was brought to the Hennepin County Medical Center by authorities.

Early information suggests that an altercation escalated into violence. According to law enforcement, the man was stabbed outside and called for help from the Franklin Avenue library.

No arrests have been made. MPD is currently investigating.