1 injured after shooting in St. Paul’s Greater East Side

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the Greater East Side of St. Paul on Wednesday.

Law enforcement was called to the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials say they found a chaotic scene with a large group of people in a parking lot in the area.

A man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound was brought to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

The suspect in this shooting left the scene before officers arrived. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the St. Paul Police investigators at 651-266-5650.