1 injured after motorcycle crash in Pine County, suspect arrested

A man is in the hospital with injuries and another man is in jail after a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup in Pine County Tuesday evening, officials say.

Deputies say they responded to 560th Street and Forest Boulevard South for a crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck around 5:12 p.m.

Witnesses say the pickup had left the scene, according to an initial report.

The motorcyclist was then airlifted to Regions Hospital.

Law enforcement said a description of the truck led officers to the identity of the suspect. As deputies were attempting to find him, Martin Bradley Johnson, 40, of Brook Park turned himself in to the sheriff’s office.

He is currently in custody at the Pine County Jail and is awaiting formal charges.