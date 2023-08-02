1 injured after Minneapolis shooting

A woman is injured after a fight led to a shooting in Minneapolis on Tuesday night, police say.

Minneapolis police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 3700 block of Newton Avenue around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday after being told a potential victim had left the scene in a car.

Shortly after, a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound arrived at North Memorial Medical Center, according to police.

Officers say they searched the area and found a scene but haven’t arrested anyone at this time for the shooting, which is still being investigated.