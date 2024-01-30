1 injured after fight leads to shots being fired outside Hammond bar, suspect still on the loose

A shooting outside of a bar in Hammond, Wisconsin left one person minorly injured during the overnight hours early Tuesday morning.

A news release from the Hammond Police Department said officers were called to Ras’ on Main on the 800 block of Davis Street around 12:51 a.m. for a report of gunfire.

The caller said there was a fight inside the bar, and one person was removed. However, when that person was outside on the sidewalk, police say the caller said several shots were fired through the front window.

A bar patron was struck, but officials say that person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The alleged shooter left the scene before police arrived and is still at large. Hammond officers are looking for the suspect and weapon.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Hammond Police Department at 715-796-2345 or vohpolice@hammondwi.org.