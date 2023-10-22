1 injured after being hit by vehicle in Minneapolis

A woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Minneapolis, according to the police department.

At around 8:34 p.m., law enforcement responded to the intersection of University Avenue Northeast and 27th Avenue Northeast for reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

Officers found a woman with non-life-threatening injuries on the scene and she was brought to North Memorial Hospital.

The driver remained on the scene and was cooperative. No arrests have been made.