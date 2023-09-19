1 injured after being hit by car following fight in East Bethel

A man in Anoka County was injured on Monday afternoon after a fight escalated and he was hit by a car.

Officials from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1900 block of Klondike Drive Northeast in East Bethel around 3:50 p.m. on a report of a man being hit by a car following a fight with another man, according to a spokesperson for the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary investigation shows two men got into a fight, and one of them hit the other with his car before driving off. The injured man was brought to the hospital in stable condition.

Authorities say both men are cooperating with the investigation.

The incident is under investigation by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.