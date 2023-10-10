1 injured, 1 in custody after early morning stabbing in St. Paul

A man is in custody after a stabbing in St. Paul on Tuesday.

Officers from the St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) were called to the 100 block of West Maryland Avenue around 4 a.m. for a report of a man outside a home who was suffering from stab wounds, according to a spokesperson for SPPD.

While officers were helping the victim, a man came out of the house and was taken into custody, officials say.

The victim was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say. The suspect was treated at the hospital and is expected to be booked into Ramsey County Jail on pending charges of aggravated assault.

The incident is under investigation, SPPD officials say.